Avant-garde Japanese metal outfit Dir En Grey will play two London shows in May, they’ve confirmed.

They launched their ninth studio album Arche in December and they’ll support its release with gigs at London’s Islington O2 Academy on May 23 and 24. Their previous record was 2013 EP The Unraveling.

Tickets to both shows go on sale on Thursday (February 12) at 10am from Kililive and SeeTickets.

The band previously issued a teaser for their most recent release. View it below.