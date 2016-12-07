Dio, Lemmy, Rhoads for Hall Of Heavy Metal History

Ronnie James Dio, Lemmy and Randy Rhoads will be among the first stars to be inducted into the newly-formed Hall Of Heavy Metal History.

The organisation’s inaugural event takes place at the Anaheim Expo Center in Anaheim, California, on January 18 and will be hosted by Eddie Trunk.

Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund.

The other six artists to be inducted are Rudy Sarzo, Frankie Benali, Ross ‘The Boss’ Friedman, Vinny Appice, Don Airey and President of Sabian Cymbals Andy Zildjian.

Dio’s widow Wendy will accept his prize, while the Rhoads family will be there to accept Randy’s award. A special guest is being lined up to accept Lemmy’s award.

Hall Of Heavy Metal History President Pat Gesualdo tells TeamRock: “We are speaking to a few people right now about Lemmy’s induction and we will shortly announce who will be there to accept his award.

“This event is something the fans have been wanting for a long, long, time. As a non-profit organisation, we are also dedicated to working with Wendy Dio and the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund.”

A range of ticket options is available now from the official website.

Former Black Sabbath and Rainbow frontman Dio died from stomach cancer in 2010. Motorhead icon Lemmy passed away late last year, also from cancer. And Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Rhoads died in 1982 in a place accident while on tour.

