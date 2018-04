Dimmu Borgir have posted a brief update from the studio where they’re working on their 10th album.

The Norwegian symphonic black metal outfit uploaded a short video to Facebook showing soundwaves on a computer screen, along with the caption: “Work in progress.”

There’s no sound with the clip, but hashtags attached to the post suggest the soundwaves are from a recent vocal recording session.

In March, the band announced they were at the pre-production stage on the follow-up to 2010’s Abrahadabra.