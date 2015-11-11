Dickinson memoir due in 2017

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson will write his autobiography during the band’s Book Of Souls world tour next year, he’s confirmed.

And he’s hoping the experience of flying the biggest-ever version of Ed Force One will add to the story.

The NWOBHM icon will have plenty to tell, including his recent cancer battle, his two stints with Maiden and his solo years in between, along with his life as businessman, sword fencer and author.

Dickinson says: “It was flattering to be approached to write a book about my experiences. It seems an appropriate time to do it, as I will have plenty of time on tour to work on a book.

“I’m sure flying the 747 round the world will add to the tale with some unusual scenarios!”

The title is to be published by HarperNonFiction in 2017 as a hardback, ebook and audio book, with a paperback edition following in 2018. Four Nordic language versions have also been confirmed.

HarperCollins senior editor Denise Oswald says: “Bruce might quite literally be the world’s most interesting man. Being one of the greatest rock singers of all time is merely the beginning.

“His memoir, like his voice, is sure to set a new gold standard.”

Maiden will headline next year’s Download festival at Donington as part of their world tour in support of 16th album The Book Of Souls, which was released in September.

