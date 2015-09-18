Maiden hit No.1 in 24 countries

Iron Maiden have reached the number 1 spot in 24 countries with latest album The Book Of Souls.

They’ve also secured top-four placings in 10 other locations, with more best-selling results expected soon.

The NWOBHM giants’ first-ever double-length studio release was already confirmed as the UK‘s top seller.

It’s also at number 1 in Argentina, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Finland, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Israel, Italy, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Serbia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

The follow-up to 2010’s The Final Frontier sits at number 2 in Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, New Zealand and Poland. It’s at number 3 in Turkey and number 4 in South Africa and the USA.

Parlophone Records boss Miles Leonard says: “We are delighted to announce that The Book Of Souls is number 1 in 24 countries with more to come – but more impressively, it’s sold more than The Final Frontier in its first week five years ago. A remarkable achievement!”

This week, drummer Nicko McBrain revealed that he’d momentarily thought the band were finished when he heard frontman Bruce Dickinson was suffering from cancer.

Meanwhile, Maiden have released a short video promoting their upcoming world tour. They’ve already confirmed dates in New Zealand, Australia and South Africa. Details of their plans for Central and South America, North America, Japan, China and Europe will follow in due course.

