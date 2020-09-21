Diamond Head re-record classic debut album as Lightning To The Nations 2020

Diamond Head have announced the forthcoming release of a re-recording of their acclaimed debut album Lightning To The Nations. The new version, Lightning To The Nations 2020, will be released on November 20 via Silver Lining Music.

The release will feature four added cover versions, Diamond Head’s takes on Judas Priest’s Sinner, Led Zeppelin’s Immigrant Song, Deep Purple’s Rat Bat Blue and, in a nice nod to the band who re-introduced their music to a new generation of rock fans, Metallica’s No Remorse.

“We thought it’d be great to re-record the debut album with this line-up and the modern technology available,” says guitarist Brian Tatler. “The original album was recorded and mixed in a week, and we were very young, still 19/20 years old when it was recorded, so there’s a lot of that youthful energy. But we didn’t have the technique, time or craftsmanship to record it with the sort of power that we could now. So that was a real thing to savour: the opportunity to go in the studio and record these songs fresh and vibrant.”

As a preview of the album, the band have released their updated take on It’s Electric, which was Diamond Head superfan Lars Ulrich’s introduction to the band. Metallica would go on to cover four songs from Lightning To The Nations, Am I Evil?, The Prince, Helpless and It’s Electric.

Lightning To The Nations 2020 Track Listing:

1. Lightning to the Nations

2. The Prince

3. Sucking My Love

4. Am I Evil?

5. Sweet and Innocent

6. It’s Electric

7. Helpless

8. No Remorse

9. Immigrant Song

10. Sinner

11. Rat Bat Blue