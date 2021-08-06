Diagonal stream brand new song Satellite

UK prog rockers Diagonal have streamed a brand new song, Satellite, which you can listen to below.

Satellite is taken from the Brightion sextet's upcoming album 4, which will be released through Cobblers Records on November 26. The album follows a mere two years on from 2019's Arc, which itself took seven years t appear after Diagonal's second album The Second Mechanism (2012). They released their self-titled debut in 2008.

“It was decided that we should get the ball rolling on a follow up quickly, so we booked in a recording date as soon as possible to keep the momentum of Diagonal going whilst people were still excited,” explains drummer Luke Foster. “We found a rehearsal space in Brighton this time around and Alex [Crispin - bass, synthesiser, electric piano, vocals] set up all his recording gear. And much like the Arc sessions we took around a week and a bit and ended up with loads of instrumental foundations that had good structure for vocals and top lines to be added later on."