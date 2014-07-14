Di'Anno DVD Arises in October

Former Iron Maiden frontman Paul Di'Anno will release a live DVD in October, he's confirmed.

The Beast Arises was shot in Cracow in April this year, when he performed alongside Polish bands Turbo and Scream Maker, employing the talents of Scream Maker guitarist Michal Wrona.

Metal Mind Productions, who’ll launch the title on October 6, say: “_The Beast Arises _captures a sensational show in a club full of an audience that would net Paul leave the stage. The DVD also includes bonus features such as an interview with the artist, a photo gallery and more. Full details will be revealed soon.”

The title will also be available in CD, double LP and digital formats.

Di’Anno last year announced he was “pulling the plug” on his career, but later changed his mind, saying he’d keep going once he underwent a knee operation. He’s currently working on a studio album with German band Architect To Chaos.

Paul Di’Anno: The Beast Arises trailer