Townsend takes flight with latest project

Devin Townsend has released Flight, the second promo from his crowdfunded Casualties Of Cool album.

He says of the haunting monochrome video: “Casualties Of Cool is one of my favourite things, if not my favourite thing I’ve done to date. It’s pretty left-of-centre. Now my big Z2 project and all its chaos is nearing completion, it means even more to me – a dark and quiet place to go.

“I’m proud to present the video for Flight, done by long-time friend and collaborator, Konrad Palkeiwicz. He moved to an island and filmed his interpretation of the song; I think it’s beautiful. It’s a pleasure to have the ability to do this type of music.”

Casualties Of Cool, featuring vocalist Che Aimee, perform at London’s Union Chapel on September 14. Townsend recently asked fans to become part of a backing choir backing choir Ziltoid 2, which is planned for release in October.