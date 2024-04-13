Devin Townsend Terria vinyl reissue announced

By Jerry Ewing
Devin Townsend's 2001 album Terria will be reissued on vinyl in June

Devin Townsend
Devin Townsend's 2001 album Terria is to be reissued on vinyl through InsideOut Music on June 14.

The double-vinyl gatefold album has been remastered and features an 8-page LP-booklet including new liner notes & archive photo material, as well as featuring the bonus track Universal on vinyl for the very first time.

Dissatisfied with his previous album Physicist (200) Townsend set about writing what he felt was an introspective, honest and personal record that became an homage to his native Canada, and was inspired by a trek through Canada with his band.

Terria will be available on black vinyl and in two different coloured vinyl formats only.

Townsend recently reissued a 25th-anniversary edition of his third solo album Infinity.

Pre-order Terria.

Devin Townsend

Devin Townsend: Terria

Side A 
1. Olives
2. Mountain
3. Earth Day

Side B
4. Deep Peace
5. Canada

Side C 
7. Down And Under
8. The Fluke
9.Nobody's Here

Side D 
10. Tiny Tears
11. Stagnant
12. Humble
13.  Universal

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

