Devin Townsend By A Thread vinyl box set coming

Devin Townsend's By A Thread - Live In London 2011 is to be released on vinyl for the very first time.

Originally released in 2012, By A Thread captured Townsend performing his quadrilogy of albums – Ki, Addicted, Deconstruction & Ghost – over four nights in London, the first three at ULU and the more sedate Ghost at the Union Chapel.

Each album coming as a gatefold 2LP sets plus a bonus 2LP set featuring the encores from each evening. The set also includes an LP-booklet with brand new liner notes that see Devin reflecting back on these special shows. All LP’s are available on 180g vinyl, and mastered specifically for the format.

By A Thread - Live In London 2011 will be released through InsideOut Music on March 22. It can be pre-ordered here.

Townsend is currently on tour supporting his latest album Empath.