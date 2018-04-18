Devin Townsend announces ERAS vinyl box set series

Devin Townsend has announced a series of vinyl box sets titled ERAS.

The first of four collections will arrive via Inside Out on June 8 and will be based around material recorded between 2009-2011.

Part one will feature 7LP’s and include the albums Ki, Addicted, Deconstruction and Ghost – the first time the latter two have ever been available on vinyl.

All the albums have been remastered and will be presented in gatefold sleeves and pressed on 180g heavyweight vinyl.

ERAS Part 1 will also include a booklet featuring a list of complete lyrics, liner notes, comments from Townsend and will be limited to just 2000 copies worldwide.

Townsend says: “The Devin Townsend Project, although it went further than I had originally planned, began life as these four albums: Ki, Addicted, Deconstruction and Ghost.

“The music evolved in line with a period of intense personal growth, and the albums in chronological order were meant to illustrate that change.

“The amount of people involved with this was extensive, and the journey was one that defined my career in ways I cannot over express. These four albums are really what the Devin Townsend Project was about.”

Townsend continues: “I have been asked repeatedly over the last few years to provide these albums on vinyl, in one set. So we took this opportunity to put together ERAS, which is the definitive vinyl box-set encapsulating this period of my life and work that I am exceptionally proud of.

“As always, this wouldn't have come to fruition without the support of the tremendous audience who has allowed it to flourish, so respect to both yourselves, the people involved, and the music itself, we present to you ERAS. Thank you for allowing me to continue to do what I do.”

ERAS Part I is now available for pre-order.

The remaining three box sets will be released over the course of the next few months, with further details to be revealed in due course.

In February, Townsend announced that The Devin Townsend Project were on hiatus so he could “focus on a number of other projects.”