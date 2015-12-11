Devilskin announce debut UK tour

Devilskin have announced details of their first UK tour. The Kiwi outfit, whose debut album We Rise debuted at the number one spot on the New Zealand album chart and has since achieved double platinum status, arrive in Birmingham on February 18 at the start of an eight-date tour. We Rise has now been in the NZ Album chart Top 20 for 73 weeks.

“We are really looking forward to getting a good look around the beautiful country and of course playing shows in new territories is also really exciting,” say the band. “We see it as a challenge to be at the top of our game and put on the best show we can to a whole new audience. We want to be invited back.

“We all see the UK as the spiritual home of metal. Our heroes and idols have all walked those streets, worked those stages and inspired us so much from the other side of the world. To have the opportunity to play these venues and walk the same paths as so many legends is a real honour and only inspires us to work harder and reach further.

“Metal Hammer readers are a discerning lot, loyal, hungry for new talent and appreciative of good honest passion. We cant wait to meet some of these legends share a beer and introduce them to our music and the devilish world of Devilskin!”

Tickets are on sale now.

Devilskin Tour Dates

Feb 18 Birmingham, Roadhouse

Feb 19 Manchester, Rebellion

Feb 20 Milton Keynes, Craufurd Arms

Feb 23 Glasgow, Audio

Feb 24 Edinburgh, Bannermans

Feb 26 London, Underworld

Feb 27 Evesham, Iron Road

Feb 28 Southampton, Talking Heads