Devildriver to reissue their first 5 albums in September

Devildriver’s first five albums are to be reissued on CD and vinyl next month.

DevilDriver (2003), The Fury Of Our Maker's Hand (2005), The Last Kind Words (2007), Pray For Villains (2009) and Beast (2011) have been remastered by Andy Pearce and will launch on limited edition coloured vinyl and in deluxe CD format on September 28 via BMG.

The remastered series will be the first time that DevilDriver, The Fury Of Our Maker's Hand, The Last Kind Words and Pray For Villains have been available on vinyl.

To mark the announcement, Devildriver frontman Dez Fafara has released a video showing him unboxing the entire vinyl collection.

Watch the clip below and find a gallery of all the vinyl packages.

All five albums are now available for pre-order.

Devildriver released their latest album Outlaws ’Til The End: Vol. 1 in July, featuring guest appearances from artists including Lamb Of God’s Randy Blythe and Mark Morton, Hank3, John Carter Cash, Wednesday 13 and Brock Lindow.