Devildriver, Slayer and more on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

Guess what guys – it's Wednesday! Which means it's closer to Friday than Monday, so why not celebrate by tuning into Team Rock Radio tonight at 9pm for some serious metal action

Tonight we’re serving up delicious morsels of metal for you to scoff down during the mid-week lull. We’re spinning a bunch of tracks from Devildriver’s self-titled debut album, as well as wicked music from the likes of Slayer, Upon A Burning Body, Hacktivist, Burgerkill, Dying Fetus, Helmet, Rush and Rebel Meets Rebel. Pretty good, huh?

We’re also talking about the news that the King Of Late Night TV, David Letterman, has announced his retirement for next year. Which of course got us thinking, who else should retire? Lucky for you, it’s not us lot. You’re stuck with us for life.

You can listen live on Team Rock Radio and DAB live from 9pm til midnight. Be there!