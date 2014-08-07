DevilDriver exes return in Bellum

Former DevilDriver members Evan Pitts and Jonathan Miller have launched the first track by their new band, Bellum.

The outfit also features ex Built On Decay men Alex Chantes and Andy Villasenor, and theyre gearing up for the release of debut album Kill The Man.

The band say: “Bellum has been an artistic release since Evan Pitts’ departure from DevilDriver. Pitts teamed up with Alex Chantes and later recruited Andy Villasenor. It had been productive, magical and sacred, but it was never revealed. Its evolution started to take shape when Jon Miller joined the creative process.”

Guitarist Pitts left DevilDriver in 2004, with bassist Miller following in 2011.