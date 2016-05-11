Devil You Know recruit former Trivium drummer Nick Augusto

Devil You Know have recruited former Trivium drummer Nick Augusto for their upcoming tour with Hatebreed and Devildriver.

Augusto – who was sacked by Trivium in 2014 – will be behind the kit from the first date of the North American trek on May 13 (Friday).

Devil You Know’s regular drummer John Sankey had to pull out of the band’s recent US headline tour and the upcoming shows with Hatebreed and Devildriver as he had to return to Australia to help with the planning of next year’s inaugural Legion Music Fest, of which he is co-founder and ambassador.

Former Devildriver man John Boecklin filled in on the headlining dates.

Devil You Know guitarist Francesco Artusato says: “We are very excited to start this next tour with Nick. I toured with him in the past and I’m really looking forward to play some great shows with him.”

Augusto adds: “I’m honoured to be on board as Devil You Know’s touring drummer for this massive Hatebreed and Devildriver tour.

“As being a fan of everyone in the band’s previous projects, I feel like my style will add another piece to the already growing expansion of their big, heavy and catchy sound.

“I am very excited to play their material live and see the reaction of their fans, and what kind of energy surfaces from these upcoming shows. Come out and have a good time with us.”

Devil You Know/Hatebreed/Devildriver tour 2016

May 13: Cleveland The Odeon, OH

May 14: Chicago Metro, IL

May 15: Lincoln Bourbon Theatre, NE

May 16: Denver The Summit Music Hall, CO

May 17: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

May 19: San Francisco Regency Center Grand Ballroom, CA

May 20: Sacramento Ace Of Spades, CA

May 21: Pomona The Glass House, CA

May 22: Los Angeles Echoplex, CA

May 23: Tempe The Marquee, AZ

May 25: Houston Warehouse Live, TX

May 26: New Orleans Republic New Order, LA

May 27: Dallas Gas Monkey Bar & Grill, TX

May 31: Atlanta The Masquerade, GA

Jun 01: Jacksonville Hooligans Music Hall, NC

Jun 02: Baltimore Sound Stage, MD

Jun 03: Philadelphia Underground Arts, PA

Jun 04: Sayreville Starland Ballroom, NJ

Jun 05: Montreal Virgin Mobile Corona Theatre, QC

Jun 06: Toronto Opera House, ON

Jun 07: Millvale Mr Smalls Theatre, PA

Jun 08: Clifton Park Upstate Concert Hall, NY

Jun 09: So Burlington Higher Ground, VT

Jun 10: Providence Lupo’s Heartbreak Hotel, RI

Jun 11: New Haven Toad’s Place, CT