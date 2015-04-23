Desertfest Prog Stage Timings Announced

The stage times for the inaugural Prog stage at this year’s Desertfest have been announced.

This is the first year the celebrated rock festival based around the venues of Camden in North London have had a stage designated to progressive artists and Prog magazine has curated the stage at the Jazz Cafe with what we see as artists with simpatico to the ideas behind Desertfest. Sweet Billy Pilgrim, who are about to release their new album Motorcade Amnesiacs through Kscope, and Amplifier both headline the stage. and there’s a supporting cast featuring fellow Kscope signings iamthemorning and Prog Limelight Award winners Messenger, and up and coming young acts Sumer and Landskap. Doors open at 1.30pm on the Saturday - tickets are still available and can be purchased from Greenland Place (outside the Black Heart out) from Friday at midday.

1.30pm - Doors

2.15pm - Landskap

3.45pm - Sumer

5pm - Messenger

6.30 pm - iamthemorning

8pm - Sweet Billy Pilgrim

9.30pm - Amplifier