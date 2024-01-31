London doom/stoner metal festival Desertfest announces 32 new bands

London doom/stoner/sludge metal festival Desertfest has announced 32 more bands for its 2024 lineup.

The three-day weekender is held every May in various venues across the London town of Camden.

Headlining in 2024 will be US stoner rockers Masters Of Reality, thrashers Suicidal Tendencies and UK post-metal pioneers Godflesh.

New names now added to this year’s bill include Colour Haze, Frankie And The Witch Fingers, Pest Control, Morag Tong, Borracho, Noisepicker, Gramma Vedetta, Lodestar, Kulk, Earth Tongue, Skypilot, Wolfshead, Weedsnake, Orsak Oslo, WAXY, Horndal, Silverburn, Fires In The Distance, Sleemo, Midwich Cuckoos, Akersborg, Grand Atomic, Voidlurker, Under The Ashes and Fuz Caldrin.

Desertfest London will be held from May 17 to 19, 2024, and take place in five Camden venues: the Roundhouse, the Electric Ballroom, Dingwalls, the Black Heart and the Dev.

Previous names already announced for the weekend include Monolord, Acid King, Ufomammut, Astroqueen, Monkey3, Blanket, Sergeant Thunderhoof and Sugar Horse.

The festival poster, featuring every announced band thus far, is available below.

Weekend and day tickets for Desertfest London are available to purchase now.

Louder writer Paul Brannigan attended Desertfest London in 2023 and gave the event a 4.5-star review.

Of Saturday headliners Corrosion Of Conformity, Brannigan wrote: “Having been forced to drop off last year's festivities, Pepper Keenan's band are clearly keen to make up for lost time, and their set is one of the weekend's strongest.

“Curiously, they choose to play nothing from their most recent release, 2018’s rather fine No Cross, No Crown, but a focus on mid-90s classics Deliverance and Wiseblood was never going to disappoint. There's a welcome and unexpected run through Vote With A Bullet too, before a stunning, soaring Albatross and Clean My Wounds wind matters up magnificently.”

He then wrote of Sunday finale Uncle Acid And The Deadbeats: “the likes of 13 Candles, Death’s Door and Ritual Knife are doomy delights, and a reminder of what a fiendishly under-rated joy the Cambridge band are.”

Brannigan concluded: “Can we fast forward straight to DesertFest ’24 now pretty please?”