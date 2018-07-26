Delve into dark designs with new black metal colouring book

Publisher Feral House have announced that they’ll release Black Metal: A Coloring Book next month.

The 80-page publication features an array of hellish designs to get your teeth into which have been created by a wide range of artists.

A statement on the book reads: “How many shades of black exist in this world? None so dark as the darkest soul of the Black Metal Coloring Book!

“Now, for yourself or your young minions, the Black Metal Coloring Book is a perfect way to enjoy the pantheon of Black Metal Gods.”

Gaye Black, Savage Pencil, Mike Diana, Billy Chainsaw, Jason Atomic, Anthony Ausgang, Anna Piera Di Silvestre, Paul “Mutartis” Boswell, Dennis Franklin, Nico de la Mort, Andrew Labanaris, Rachael Gater, Laughing Indio and Corinne Halbert are among the artists to have contributed to the publication.

A short video of what fans can expect when the book launches on August 31 can be watched below.