Delain make Bechtold full-time member

Delain have added guitarist Merel Bechtold to their lineup on a permanent basis.
It follows a number of live appearances with her over the past year, and means the Dutch outfit will feature two axe players from now on, with Timo Somers remaining on board.
Delain say: “There’s no such thing as too many guitars. After playing occasional shows with Merel, we have decided to adopt her into the family and continue with double guitar power.”
Bechtold says: “I’m excited to become a permanent Delain member and hugely looking forward to the upcoming tours and albums. See you on the road.”
The band just completed the UK leg of their current European tour in support of fourth album The Human Contradiction, released last year:
Oct 28: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France
Oct 29: Paris Divan Du Monde, France
Oct 30: Vosselaar Biebob, Belgium
Oct 31: Andernach Juz Live Club, Germany
Nov 02: Munich Backstage Halle, Germany
Nov 03: Milan Live Club, Italy
Nov 04: Graz Explosiv, Austria
Nov 05: Budapest Club 202, Hungary
Nov 06: Bratislava Randal Club, Slovakia
Nov 07: Warschau Club Progresia, Poland