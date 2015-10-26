Delain make Bechtold full-time member

Delain have added guitarist Merel Bechtold to their lineup on a permanent basis.

It follows a number of live appearances with her over the past year, and means the Dutch outfit will feature two axe players from now on, with Timo Somers remaining on board.

Delain say: “There’s no such thing as too many guitars. After playing occasional shows with Merel, we have decided to adopt her into the family and continue with double guitar power.”

Bechtold says: “I’m excited to become a permanent Delain member and hugely looking forward to the upcoming tours and albums. See you on the road.”

The band just completed the UK leg of their current European tour in support of fourth album The Human Contradiction, released last year:

Oct 28: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France

Oct 29: Paris Divan Du Monde, France

Oct 30: Vosselaar Biebob, Belgium

Oct 31: Andernach Juz Live Club, Germany

Nov 02: Munich Backstage Halle, Germany

Nov 03: Milan Live Club, Italy

Nov 04: Graz Explosiv, Austria

Nov 05: Budapest Club 202, Hungary

Nov 06: Bratislava Randal Club, Slovakia

Nov 07: Warschau Club Progresia, Poland