Deicide return with new album Overtures Of Blasphemy

Deicide have announced that their brand new studio album will launch later this year.

The follow-up to 2013’s In The Minds Of Evil will be released on September 14 via Century Media Records and was produced by Jason Suecof, who has previously worked with artists including The Black Dahlia Murder and Trivium.

Vocalist Glen Benton says: “This album came together over time, meaning we didn't want to rush it. A few people might remember an interview where Steve Asheim said 'the material is done, but it's just not there yet.'

“Well, that was the jumping off point of when this album truly started taking shape and the songs became what they are now – complete, compact and effective.

“As the band pushed forward, so did the writing process and a few other processes which made the record and the band stronger. The result is Overtures Of Blasphemy, perhaps the group’s strongest release to date.

“Jason Suecoff lended his considerable talents and attention to detail in making the tracking of the songs as great as they can be and the final mix as sonically brutal, yet as listenable as possible. An arduous process, but one well worth the time and effort."

The striking album cover was created by Zbigniew Bielak who reports that it was “an honour” to work with the band for their latest release.

Bielak says: “If you experienced the death metal boom of the early 90s first hand, you know why Deicide's flaming logo was the ultimate threat in the sanity department.

“Working with Glen Benton was a great honour and a throwback to the time when death metal aesthetics were at their vilest. Satan Spawn the Caco Deamon is alive and well.”

The cover art can be seen below, while a full tracklist and further information will be revealed over the coming weeks.