Deftones to issue next album on April 8

Deftones guitarist Stephen Carpenter says the band’s eighth record is due out on April 8.

The follow-up to 2012’s Koi No Yokan was expected on September 25 – but the release was pushed back until November.

That date was once again scrapped because the as-yet-untitled record was still in production.

Carpenter tells ESP Guitars: “We’re sitting around, waiting for the release of our new record.

“It comes out April 8, we have some dates in Texas in march. In May and June, we’re off to Europe for some festivals. We’ll go play it for all the people that are interested and want to hear it.”

Frontman Chino Moreno previously admitted that the album is “a little screwy” when compared to their previous material.

Moreno told Rolling Stone: “It’s a little more of a heady record. We’ve gone into the songs and really dissected them.

“If something sounded a little straight we took a left turn. We tried something completely opposite – not to sabotage it, but to challenge ourselves and try new things.

“It definitely feels like we’ve taken a step from our last record. But it’s definitely a Deftones record – it has all the elements that make us who we are.”

Deftones are also set to headline at Download 2016 on Saturday June 11.