Riot, Deftones and more on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

Tonight on the Metal Hammer Radio Show we'll be blasting out the debut album from a band some might say never got their musical dues – Riot!

Plus we’ve got music from Heart Of A Coward, Deftones, Slayer, Slipknot, Machine Head, Arch Enemy, Asking Alexandria and King 810.

We’ll also be talking about the fact that The Last Ship (Sting’s musical about shipbuilding in north-east England) has opened on Broadway to respectable, if qualified reviews.

And this got us thinking… what band’s oeuvre would you like to see made into a musical? We’re thinking Rush and Kiss straight out of the traps. Can’t believe Gene hasn’t done that yet…

You can listen live on Team Rock Radio and DAB at the 8PM GMT.

And you can listen to the previous shows On Demand.