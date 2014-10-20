PREMIERE: Heart Of A Coward – Distance

Of all the bands to emerge from the post-djent goldrush, Heart of A Coward are by far the heaviest and most unashamedly metallic, as evinced by last year's thoroughly brutal Severance album and the countless live shows that followed.

Bridging the gap between refined technicality and balls-out bludgeon, this band tick more boxes than most, and this brand new video for album highlight Distance adds a touch of visual flair to their collective CV too. For best results, please listen and watch at maximum volume (but try not to smash everything you own when those riffs kick off!).

Speaking to Hammer about the song, frontman Jamie Graham said: “We’ve been really excited to reveal this video, especially with the Sikth tour coming up and having Justin [Hill, Sikth vocalist] as a part of the video too! It’s by far the most melodic on our record so something a little different.”