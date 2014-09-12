Slayer tease fans with studio clips

Slayer have released two short videos from the studio where they are recording a new album.

The clips include a quick tour of the studio, filmed by drummer Paul Bostaph, and a video of the band getting ready to launch into a song. But fans hoping to hear some of the new material will be disappointed by the the video’s teasing nature, as it ends before a chord is struck.

Slayer say the album is set for an early 2015 release. Bostaph returned to the fold after last year’s sacking of Dave Lombardo following a contract dispute. Exodus main man Gary Holt is on guitar duties, continuing in the role in which he has been filling in for Jeff Hanneman for the last four years.

After taking ill and stepping back from band duties in 2011, founding guitarist Hanneman died of alcohol-related liver failure last year.