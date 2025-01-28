Def Leppard update fans about Vivian Campbell's health, share footage from show played without him

Def Leppard have posted a video containing footage of their recent show in Mexico, where they played without guitarist Vivian Campbell, and updated fans about his health.

"We're in Leon in Mexico in a bit of an amphitheatre," says frontman Joe Elliott. "It's a kind of a one-off gig and we're doing it a man down as Vivian is not here. Vivian is recuperating from cancer surgery and he's doing very well, but he's in a bubble he's not allowed to travel.

"So John Zocco – basically Phil [Collen's] guitar tech – has manfully stepped up to the plate because he's a phenomenal player himself and he can sing a bit as well. So, rather get some stranger in that we don't know, he's doing it, which is fantastic. We have every confidence that it will go swimmingly until our boy Vivian is back on the stage with us."

Zocco also filled in for Campbell at the band's previous show, a performance at the Daimler Truck Customer Appreciation Event in Nashville last October.

After the show in Leon, Campbell shared a message on Def Leppard's social media channels, letting fans know how his treatment was progressing.

"Thank you for all the recent messages and support," he wrote. "As you all may know, I was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma several years ago. I recently had a bone marrow transplant as part of my treatment plan, and it’s safe to say that thus far it’s been a very successful transplant! I just have to keep my head down and my spirits up for the next 100 days of primary recovery."

The show in Leon took place 45 years ago to the day since Def Leppard kicked off their On Through The Night tour headline tour at a show in Aberdeen, Scotland. The band marked the occasion by playing Wasted, originally released as a single in 1979 and later rerecorded for the On Through The Night album. Footage of the performance is included in the new video (below).

Def Leppard's next scheduled show is at the San Juan Coliseo de Puerto Rico in Puerto Rico, on May 15. Full dates below.

DEF LEPPARD - Behind The Tour 2025 - Episode 1: Leon, MX - YouTube Watch On

May 15: San Juan Coliseo de Puerto Rico, Puerto Rico

May 17: Ocean City Boardwalk Rock 2025, MD

Jun 19: Milwaukee Summerfest, WI

Jun 21: Thackerville Lucas Oil Live at WinStar World Casino and Resort, OK

Jun 28: Atlantic City Borgata Event Center, NJ

Jul 03: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Jul 13: Craven Country Thunder Craven, Canada

Aug 14: Des Moines Iowa State Fair, IA

Aug 16: Springfield Illinois State Fair, IL

Aug 20: Highland Yaamava’ Theater, CA

Tickets are on sale now.