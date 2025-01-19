Vivian Campbell misses first Def Leppard show of 2025 to receive treatment for cancer

By
( )
published

Vivian Campbell has missed both shows Def Leppard have played since the finish of last year's Summer Stadium Tour

Vivian Campbell studio portrait
(Image credit: Will Ireland)

Def Leppard guitarist Vivian Campbell has missed the band's first show of 2025, held at the Auditorio de la Feria León Guanajuato, a 4500-capacity arena in Guanajuato, Mexico.

Joe Elliott informed the crowd that Campbell – who was replaced on the night by Phil Collen's guitar technician John Zocco – was unable to perform as he was receiving treatment for cancer.

Zocco also filled in for Campbell at the band's last show, a surprise performance at the Daimler Truck Customer Appreciation Event at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in October. The Nashville performance occurred just over a month after Campbell successfully completed 27 dates on Def Leppard's Summer Stadium Tour.

Campbell announced he was suffering from Hodgkin lymphoma in 2013, and has been battling the condition ever since.

"I'm still dealing with the lymphoma," he told the Lymphoma Voices podcast in 2023. "It's sort of like – it's an American expression – Whac-a-Mole. You beat something back and then it pops up somewhere else. But it's been a pretty consistent battle, but it hasn't been too difficult for me. I deal with it fine. I've been able to live my life.

"For the bulk of those 10 years, I actually was doing immunotherapy. Starting in June of 2015, I started taking a drug called pembrolizumab. I remember at the time my doctors wanted me to do radiation and maybe a combination of radiation and chemo. And I just thought, 'Well, let's just try this immunotherapy thing. Let's see if this works.' So I managed to get on the trial. I'm happy to say that it worked well for me."

Def Leppard's next scheduled show is at the San Juan Coliseo de Puerto Rico in Puerto Rico, on May 15. Full dates below.

Dec Leppard 2025 tour dates

May 15: San Juan Coliseo de Puerto Rico, Puerto Rico
May 17: Ocean City Boardwalk Rock 2025, MD
Jun 19: Milwaukee Summerfest, WI
Jun 21: Thackerville Lucas Oil Live at WinStar World Casino and Resort, OK
Jun 28: Atlantic City Borgata Event Center, NJ
Jul 03: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT
Jul 13: Craven Country Thunder Craven, Canada
Aug 14: Des Moines Iowa State Fair, IA
Aug 16: Springfield Illinois State Fair, IL
Aug 20: Highland Yaamava’ Theater, CA

Tickets are on sale now.

Fraser Lewry
Fraser Lewry
Online Editor, Classic Rock

Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 39 years in music industry, online for 26. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. Once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.