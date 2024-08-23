Def Leppard's Record Store Day live album is getting a full release

Earlier this year, Def Leppard released a limited edition live album for Record Store Day, and now it's getting a full release.
One Night Only Live at The Leadmill Sheffield May 19, 2023 was recorded at the 900-capacity UK venue during a warm-up show before last year's European Stadium Tour dates with Mötley Crüe. The tour started three days later with a show at the city's Bramhall Lane Stadium, home of Championship side Sheffield United.
Initially released as a double silver vinyl set limited to 6000 copies, One Night Only Live at The Leadmill Sheffield May 19, 2023 is now being made available across a multitude of formats including CD, DVD+CD, Blu-ray+CD, 2LP, Digital Audio and Digital Video.
The album will be released on October 11. A live performance video of Excitable, taken from Def Leppard's classic 1987 album Hysteria, is available now.
Def Leppard are currently nearing the end of their North American tour with the US legal system's favourite group of musicians, Journey. Remaining dates below.
Def Leppard: One Night Only Live at The Leadmill Sheffield May 19, 2023 tracklist
Side A:
1. Action
2. Fire It Up
3. Let It Go
Side B:
1. Too Late For Love
2. Excitable
3. Mirror Mirror
Side C:
1. Slang
2. Kick
3. Bringin’ On The Heartbreak
4. Switch 625
Side D:
1. Hysteria
2. Pour Some Sugar On Me
3. Wasted
Def Leppard x Journey tour 2024
Aug 23: Phoenix Chase Field^
Aug 25: Los Angeles SoFi Stadium, CA^
Aug 28: San Francisco Oracle Park, CA^
Aug 30: San Diego Petco Park, CA^
Sep 04: Seattle T-Mobile Park, WA*
Sep 08: Denver Coors Field, CO*
* with Journey and Cheap Trick
^ with Journey and Steve Miller Band