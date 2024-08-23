Def Leppard's Record Store Day live album is getting a full release

By
( )
published

One Night Only Live at The Leadmill Sheffield May 19, 2023 will arrive on multiple formats in October

Def Leppard studio portrait
(Image credit: Bludgeon Riffola)

Earlier this year, Def Leppard released a limited edition live album for Record Store Day, and now it's getting a full release. 

One Night Only Live at The Leadmill Sheffield May 19, 2023 was recorded at the 900-capacity UK venue during a warm-up show before last year's European Stadium Tour dates with Mötley Crüe. The tour started three days later with a show at the city's Bramhall Lane Stadium, home of Championship side Sheffield United.  

Initially released as a double silver vinyl set limited to 6000 copies, One Night Only Live at The Leadmill Sheffield May 19, 2023 is now being made available across a multitude of formats including CD, DVD+CD, Blu-ray+CD, 2LP, Digital Audio and Digital Video. 

The album will be released on October 11. A live performance video of Excitable, taken from Def Leppard's classic 1987 album Hysteria, is available now. 

Def Leppard are currently nearing the end of their North American tour with the US legal system's favourite group of musicians, Journey. Remaining dates below. 

Def Leppard - Excitable [Live At The Leadmill] - YouTube Def Leppard - Excitable [Live At The Leadmill] - YouTube
Watch On

Def Leppard: One Night Only Live at The Leadmill Sheffield May 19, 2023 tracklist

Side A: 
1. Action
2. Fire It Up
3. Let It Go
 
Side B:
1. Too Late For Love
2. Excitable
3. Mirror Mirror
 
Side C:
1. Slang
2. Kick
3. Bringin’ On The Heartbreak
4. Switch 625
 
Side D:
1. Hysteria
2. Pour Some Sugar On Me
3. Wasted

Def Leppard x Journey tour 2024

Aug 23: Phoenix Chase Field^                            
Aug 25: Los Angeles SoFi Stadium, CA^                           
Aug 28: San Francisco Oracle Park, CA^                           
Aug 30: San Diego Petco Park, CA^                               
Sep 04: Seattle T-Mobile Park, WA*                           
Sep 08: Denver Coors Field, CO* 

* with Journey and Cheap Trick
^ with Journey and Steve Miller Band

Tickets are on sale now

One Night Only Live at The Leadmill Sheffield May 19, 2023 cover art

(Image credit: Bludgeon Riffola)
Fraser Lewry
Fraser Lewry

Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 38 years in music industry, online for 25. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. Once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.  