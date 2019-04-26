Def Leppard detail part two of their career-spanning box set series

Fresh from their induction into The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, Def Leppard have announced the second volume in their career-spanning box set collection.

The Sheffield outfit launched Volume One last summer, which featured 1980’s On Through The Night, 1981’s High ’N’ Dry, 1983’s Pyromania and 1987’s Hysteria, along with live tracks and bonus material.

Now they’ve announced that Volume Two will arrive on June 21 via UME/Virgin, bringing together 1992’s Adrenalize, 1993’s Retro Active, 1996’s Slang and 1999’s Euphoria.

It’ll launch both as a 10LP set, with each remastered disc pressed on 180g vinyl and as a limited edition CD set.

Also included in the package will be Rarities Vol. 2 and Vol. 3, which will feature rare tracks, b-sides and live recordings from the 90s, which have been compiled by Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott.

The box set will also include a 40-page hardback book featuring photographs from Ross Halfin and introductions written by Elliott, bassist Rick Savage, drummer Rick Allen and guitarist Phil Collen.

Find further details below.

Def Leppard’s induction into The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame will be televised on HBO tomorrow night at 8pm ET.

Def Leppard will headline Download UK this summer and embark on a tour of Canada over the summer. The band’s Las Vegas residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino will get under way in August.

Def Leppard: Volume 2

The second volume of Def Leppard's career-spanning box set collection features 1992’s Adrenalize, 1993’s Retro Active, 1996’s Slang, 1999’s Euphoria along with rare cuts, b-sides and more.View Deal

Def Leppard: Volume Two

Adrenalize

1. Let's Get Rocked

2. Heaven Is

3. Make Love Like A Man

4. Tonight

5. White Lightning

6. Stand Up (Kick Love Into Motion)

7. Personal Property

8. Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad?

9. I Wanna Touch U

10. Tear It Down

Retro Active

1. Desert Song

2. Fractured Love

3. Action! Not Words

4. Two Steps Behind (Acoustic Version)

5. She's Too Tough

6. Miss You in A Heartbeat

7. Only After Dark

8. Ride into The Sun

9. From the Inside

10. Ring of Fire

11. I Wanna Be Your Hero

12. Miss You in A Heartbeat (Electric Version)

13. Two Steps Behind (Electric Version)

14. Miss You in A Heartbeat (Piano Version)

Slang

1. Truth?

2. Turn to Dust

3. Slang

4. All I Want Is Everything

5. Work It Out

6. Breathe A Sigh

7. Deliver Me

8. Gift of Flesh

9. Blood Runs Cold

10. Where Does Love Go When It Dies

11. Pearl of Euphoria

Euphoria

1. Demolition Man

2. Promises

3. Back In Your Face

4. Goodbye

5. All Night

6. Paper Sun

7. It's Only Love

8. 21st Century Sha La La La Girl

9. To Be Alive

10. Disintegrate

11. Guilty

12. Day After Day

13. Kings of Oblivion

Rarities Vol. 2

1. Tonight (Demo Version 2)

2. When Love and Hate Collide (Original Demo)

3. From the Inside – B-Side

4. Two Steps Behind (Acoustic)

5. She's Too Tough (Joe's Demo)

6. Miss You in A Heartbeat (Phil's Demo)

7. Tonight (Acoustic - Sun Studios Version)

8. S.M.C. – B-Side

9. Hysteria (In the Club in Your Face - Bonn)

10. Photograph (In the Club in Your Face - Bonn)

11. Pour Some Sugar on Me (In the Club in Your Face - Bonn)

12. Let's Get Rocked (In the Club in Your Face - Bonn)

13. Armageddon It (Live in Singapore)

14. Two Steps Behind (Live in Singapore)

15. From the Inside (Live in Singapore)

16. Animal (Live in Singapore)

17. When Love and Hate Collide (Live in Singapore)

18. Pour Some Sugar on Me (Live in Singapore)

Rarities Vol. 3

1. When Love and Hate Collide – B-Side

2. Can't Keep Away from The Flame – B-Side Slang

3. Truth – Original Version

4. Move with Me Slowly – B-Side All I Want

5. Work It Out (Original Demo Version)

6. Bringin' On the Heartbreak (Live in Montreal)

7. Switch 625 (Live in Montreal)

8. Miss You in A Heartbeat (Live in Montreal)

9. Work It Out (Live in Montreal)

10. Deliver Me (Live in Montreal)

11. When Saturday Comes – B-Side All I Want

12. Jimmy’s Theme – B-Side All I Want

13. Burnout – B-Side Goodbye

14. Immortal – B-Side Goodbye

15. World Collide – B-Side Promises

16. I Am Your Child – Euphoria bonus track

17. Demolition Man – Denver (Web Site Bonus)

18. When Love and Hate Collide – Tokyo (Web Site Bonus)

19. Paper Sun – Tokyo (Web Site Bonus)

20. Goodbye – Tokyo (Web Site Bonus)