Def Leppard and Aerosmith map out Las Vegas residencies

Def Leppard have announced a 12-date Las Vegas residency for later this year, while Aerosmith have added a further 17 shows to their Deuces Are Wild run in the city.

Def Leppard: The Sin City Residency will see them take over Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino between August 14 - September 7, with tickets going on general sale from 10am PT on Saturday (February 16).

Frontman Joe Elliott says: “Five years ago, we played our first ever residency in Las Vegas which was relatively new ground for a rock band giving this kind of experience. I have to say, we really enjoyed it!

“Being in one place for the best part of a month is vastly different to our normal city to city touring routine. Breaking this cycle adds another element to the experience for both us and the audience. We look forward to seeing you at the Zappos Theater this summer!”

Aerosmith had previously confirmed 18 shows at the Park Theater at the new Park MGM resort in April, June and July – and now they’ve added 17 more shows.

The new dates will run between September 21 and December 4. Like Def Leppard, tickets for the new shows will also go on sale at 10am PT on Saturday morning.

Find all full list of dates for both bands below.

Def Leppard: The Sin City Residency

August 14

August 16

August 17

August 20

August 23

August 24

August 29

August 31

September 1

September 4

September 6

September 7

Aerosmith: Deuces Are Wild new dates

September 21

September 23

September 26

September 28

October 1

October 3

October 6

October 8

November 14

November 16

November 19

November 21

November 24

November 26

November 29

December 1

December 4