Deep Purple launch t-shirts to support their road crew

Deep Purple have launched two special t-shirts to help raise cash for their road crew.

The first titled the Perfect Crew Shirt carries the ‘DP’ logo, while the Whoosh Crew T-Shirt features the cover design from their upcoming 21st studio album. Both are available to purchase now.

Deep Purple say: “Behind every band is a hard working crew. We all know the financial impact COVID-19 has had on so many, including the Deep Purple Crew, who work so hard to bring you, the fans, the shows you love.

“We have produced these exclusive crew shirts, with 100% of the profits going to help support the Crew. Thank you and hope to see you soon!”

Deep Purple were originally scheduled to release their new album Whoosh! earlier this month, but were forced to push the launch back to August 7.

Explaining the decision, frontman Ian Gillan said: “For every action there is an equal and opposite reaction... well, not exactly in this case – more cause and effect, where the latter is often greater than the former.

“Distribution lines – the physical sales of CDs, vinyl, cassettes etc – and retail outlets are closed until The Dreaded Lurgy gets indigestion.

“Therefore, as there are still so many of us who love to hold a new record in our hands, and following advice from our magnificent label, we have decided to delay the release of Whoosh! until August.”

Deep Purple have shared two singles from the follow-up to 2017’s InFinite – Throw My Bones and Man Alive.

Deep Purple: Whoosh!

Deep Purple: Whoosh!

1. Throw My Bones

2. Drop The Weapon

3. We're All The Same In The Dark

4. Nothing At All

5. No Need To Shout

6. Step By Step

7. What The What

8. The Long Way Round

9. The Power Of The Moon

10. Remission Possible

11. Man Alive

12. And The Address

13. Dancing In My Sleep

