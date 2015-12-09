Deep Purple detail Vinyl Collection

Deep Purple’s The Vinyl Collection box set is to be released in January, it’s been confirmed.

Universal Music Catalogue say the seven records are remastered from original tapes spanning the period 1972-1987, including Perfect Strangers and The House Of The Blue Light.

Pressed on 180gm vinyl, the LPs come with original inserts and replica sleeves and are stored in a deluxe box.

Current guitarist Steve Morse previously said the band will re-enter the studio in January to start laying down tracks for their 20th album.

Deep Purple: The Vinyl Collection

Machine Head

Who Do We Think We Are

Burn

Stormbringer

Come Taste the Band

Perfect Strangers

The House Of The Blue Light