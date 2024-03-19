Deep Purple announce =1 More Time UK Tour

Deep Purple have a UK arena tour for later this year. The =1 More Time tour will hit the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham on November 4, and visit London, Leeds and Manchester before wrapping up at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on November 10.
Support will come from West Country rockers Reef, and tickets go on general sale on Friday March 22 at 10am from aegp.uk/DeepPurple24.
Deep Purple head to Australia next month for a series of festival shows alongside Blondie, Alice Cooper, Placebo, Wolfmother and many more, and have European dates lined up throughout the summer. Full dates below.
News of the tour follows the launch of a Super Deluxe Edition of version of Deep Purple's classic 1972 album Machine Head, which will be released on March 29 as a 3-CD/LP/Blu-ray set. It will include new stereo and Dolby Atmos mixes by Dweezil Zappa, while owners of quadrophonic equipment will be delighted to learn that the package will also include the original 1974 quadraphonic mix.
The package is completed by two live albums, one recorded at the Paris Theatre in London in March 1972 (previously available as In Concert '72), and the second a previously unreleased set recorded at the casino in Montreux the previous year.
Earlier this month, a new video for Dweezil Zappa's remix of Smoke On The Water was released.
Deep Purple: = 1 More Time UK Tour
Apr 20: Melbourne Caribbean Gardens, Australia
Apr 23: Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Australia
Apr 25: Sydney Olympic Park Precinct, Australia
Apr 27: Gold Coast Doug Jennings Park, Australia
Apr 28: Bribie Island Sandstone Point, Australia
May 01: Singapore Fort Canning Park, Singapore
Jun 13: Madrid, Parque Tierno Galván, Spain
Jun 15: Bilbao Arena, Spain
Jun 17: Toulouse Metropole, France
Jun 20: Grenchen Airport, Switzerland
Jun 22: Nancy Open Air Amphitheatre, France
Jun 23: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium
Jun 25: Istanbul Kucukciftlikpark, Turkey
Jul 04: Cognac Blues Passions, France
Jul 10: Rome Cavea Auditorium, Italy
Jul 11: Marostica Piazza Castello, Italy
Jul 13: Belgrade Tašmajdan Stadium, Serbia
Jul 14: Chirpan Midalidare Estate, Bulgaria
Jul 16: Innsbruck Olympiahalle, Austria
Jul 18: Salem Schloss (Castle Grounds), Germany
Jul 19: Dresdenn Elbufer, Germany
Jul 21: Winterbach Zeltspektakel, Germany
Jul 28: Gignac En Quecy, France
Jul 30: Orange Positiv Festival, France
Aug 02: Notodden Blues Festival, Norway
Aug 03: Bergen Calling, Norway
Aug 05: Furuvik Amusement Park, Sweden
Aug 06: Stockholm Grona Lund Amusement Park, Sweden
Nov 04: Birmingham Resorts World Arena
Nov 06: London The O2
Nov 07: Leeds First Direct Arena
Nov 09: Manchester AO Arena
Nov 10: Glasgow OVO Hydro