Deep Purple announce =1 More Time UK Tour

Deep Purple have a UK arena tour for later this year. The =1 More Time tour will hit the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham on November 4, and visit London, Leeds and Manchester before wrapping up at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on November 10.

Support will come from West Country rockers Reef, and tickets go on general sale on Friday March 22 at 10am from aegp.uk/DeepPurple24.

Deep Purple head to Australia next month for a series of festival shows alongside Blondie, Alice Cooper, Placebo, Wolfmother and many more, and have European dates lined up throughout the summer. Full dates below.

News of the tour follows the launch of a Super Deluxe Edition of version of Deep Purple's classic 1972 album Machine Head, which will be released on March 29 as a 3-CD/LP/Blu-ray set. It will include new stereo and Dolby Atmos mixes by Dweezil Zappa, while owners of quadrophonic equipment will be delighted to learn that the package will also include the original 1974 quadraphonic mix.

The package is completed by two live albums, one recorded at the Paris Theatre in London in March 1972 (previously available as In Concert '72), and the second a previously unreleased set recorded at the casino in Montreux the previous year.

Earlier this month, a new video for Dweezil Zappa's remix of Smoke On The Water was released.

Deep Purple: = 1 More Time UK Tour

Apr 20: Melbourne Caribbean Gardens, Australia

Apr 23: Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Australia

Apr 25: Sydney Olympic Park Precinct, Australia

Apr 27: Gold Coast Doug Jennings Park, Australia

Apr 28: Bribie Island Sandstone Point, Australia

May 01: Singapore Fort Canning Park, Singapore

Jun 13: Madrid, Parque Tierno Galván, Spain

Jun 15: Bilbao Arena, Spain

Jun 17: Toulouse Metropole, France

Jun 20: Grenchen Airport, Switzerland

Jun 22: Nancy Open Air Amphitheatre, France

Jun 23: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 25: Istanbul Kucukciftlikpark, Turkey

Jul 04: Cognac Blues Passions, France

Jul 10: Rome Cavea Auditorium, Italy

Jul 11: Marostica Piazza Castello, Italy

Jul 13: Belgrade Tašmajdan Stadium, Serbia

Jul 14: Chirpan Midalidare Estate, Bulgaria

Jul 16: Innsbruck Olympiahalle, Austria

Jul 18: Salem Schloss (Castle Grounds), Germany

Jul 19: Dresdenn Elbufer, Germany

Jul 21: Winterbach Zeltspektakel, Germany

Jul 28: Gignac En Quecy, France

Jul 30: Orange Positiv Festival, France

Aug 02: Notodden Blues Festival, Norway

Aug 03: Bergen Calling, Norway

Aug 05: Furuvik Amusement Park, Sweden

Aug 06: Stockholm Grona Lund Amusement Park, Sweden

Nov 04: Birmingham Resorts World Arena

Nov 06: London The O2

Nov 07: Leeds First Direct Arena

Nov 09: Manchester AO Arena

Nov 10: Glasgow OVO Hydro