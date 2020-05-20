Dee Snider announces new live album and shares brand new track

Former Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider has announced that he’ll release a new live album this summer.

It’s titled For The Love Of Metal Live and will launch on Blu-ray, DVD, CD and on digital platforms on July 31 through Napalm Records. It was recorded last year as the vocalist toured in support of his For The Love Of Metal album.

The live record will feature Snider’s solo work, some Twisted Sister classics and a cover of AC/DC’s Highway To Hell.

In addition, Snider has recorded a brand new studio track with his band titled Prove Me Wrong and released an accompanying lyric video.

Snider says: “While live entertainment has been curtailed for now, we cannot let the spirit of live entertainment die within us. Any music I’ve ever loved and listened to, I always imagine what it would be like live.

“When I was young and couldn't go to shows, all I had was what I thought the bands would be like live. We must keep our desire to see and hear the great new music out there in concert, because that's its true habitat.

“Bands on stage with fans cheering them on in the audience is the way the rock gods intended it to be.”

The package will also feature behind-the scenes footage, interviews, personal commentary from Snider and more.

As for the new single, Snider explains: “Prove Me Wrong are words that I've thought in my head since the day I began rocking.

“I had a monster chip on my shoulder and dared the world to knock it off... nobody ever could. At this point in my career I thought I'd let everybody in on what has kept be going all these many years. Prove me wrong!”

For The Love Of Metal Live is now available to pre-order and further details can be found below.

Dee Snider: For The Love Of Metal Live

1. Lies Are A Business

2. Tomorrow’s No Concern

3. You Can’t Stop Rock ’N’ Roll

4. The Beast

5. American Made

6. Under The Blade

7. The Kids Are Back

8. Become The Storm

9. We’re Not Gonna Take It

10. I Am The Hurricane

11. Burn In Hell

12. I Wanna Rock

13. For The Love Of Metal

14. Highway To Hell

15. Ready To Fall

16. The Fire Still Burns

17. Roll Over You

18. Prove Me Wrong