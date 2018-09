Hardcore veterans Every Time I Die have unveiled a new video from their upcoming album.

From Parts Unknown – the band’s seventh album and first since 2012’s Ex Lives – is released on Monday, June 30. The video for track Decayin’ With The Boys can be seen below.

Frontman Keith Buckley last month said the band were ‘out to scare kids’ with their new songs.

Every Time I Die: Decayin’ With The Boys