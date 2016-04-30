Death Angel release Hatred United, United Hate video

Death Angel have released a video for their track Hatred United, United Hate.

It features on the California outfit’s upcoming eighth album The Evil Divide, which is out on May 27 via Nuclear Blast.

The track features a guest appearance from Sepultura guitarist Andreas Kisser and tattoo artist Bob Tyrrell – who also created the cover art for the new album.

Death Angel guitarist Rob Cavestany says: “Both vocalist Mark Osegueda and I had been tattooed by Bob, and when the subject of album artwork came up, we approached him to create the design.

“We wanted an image that would represent the idea of The Evil Divide – something beautiful, yet simultaneously wicked, hence the death moth.”

The album is available for pre-order via iTunes and from Nuclear Blast’s online store in a limited edition gatefold etched white vinyl pressing.

Death Angel The Evil Divide tracklist