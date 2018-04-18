Deafheaven announce new album Ordinary Corrupt Human Love

Deafheaven - Ordinary Corrupt Human Love 1. You Without End

2. Honeycomb

3. Canary Yellow

4. Near

5. Glint

6. Night People

7. Worthless Animal

Deafheaven have revealed that their fourth studio album will be titled Ordinary Corrupt Human Love.

The follow-up to 2015’s New Bermuda will launch on July 13 via ANTI- with the news coming just 24-hours after the band revealed their new single Honeycomb.

Deafheaven once again worked with producer Jack Shirley on the record and are said to have “expanded their heavy, kinetic sound to bring in layered psychedelic vocals, jazz-inspired percussion, and intricate piano melodies.”

Ordinary Corrupt Human Love takes its title from Graham Greene’s The End of the Affair, which reflects “a theme of hazy, yearning romanticism throughout the album.”

Pre-orders for the record will be announced in due course.