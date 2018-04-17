Deafheaven release new song Honeycomb

Deafheaven have released the first new piece of music since 2015's album New Bermuda.

The song was posted on the band's YouTube channel and Facebook page simply with the message "This is Honeycomb, our new song." The band also revealed yesterday that bassist Chris Johnson has joined the band.

The stylised video shows the band recording Honeycomb and generally chilling out in idyllic outdoor settings with their friends.

There has been no word on when a new album is coming, although the band have been posting studio pictures on their Instagram – including one featuring Chelsea Wolfe.

Honeycomb lyrics

Shadows extend east

And Cortazar stares at women shuffling by who blot their lips from violent men

And say "god bless you"

I sulk with pause and

Loving mariachi soars against the red and yellow tents of strangers

Gifting geese the ends of bread.

8, 12, 13 hours and the people keep fighting for sleep, for rest...

I'm reluctant to stay sad

Life beyond is a field a flowers

My love is a nervous child lapping from the glowing lagoon of their presence

My love is a bulging, blue-faced fool hung from the throat by sunflower stems