Frank Turner, Rolo Tomassi and more confirmed for 2000 Trees

Organisers of the UK’s 2000 Trees festival have revealed the name of 16 more artists who’ll play at this year’s event.

The three day festival will take place between July 11-13 at Upcote Farm near Cheltenham, with Friday main stage headliners You Me At Six previously confirmed, along with artists including Every Time I Die, While She Sleeps, Frank Iero And The Future Violents, Therapy?, Comeback Kid and Jamie Lenman.

Now it’s been revealed that Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls will headline 2000 Trees on the Thursday evening, while Rolo Tomassi, Skinny Lister, Möngöl Hörde, WSTR, Life, Petrol Girls, The St. Pierre Snake Invasion, Jim Lockey & The Solemn Sun, Crazy Arm, Sean McGowan, Oxygen Thief, Johnny Lloyd, Brand New Friend, Deux Furieuses and Grace Petrie have also been confirmed today.

Turner says: “I've been playing the wonderful 2000 Trees festival since its inaugural year in 2007, and more than most places in the world it feels like home to me.

“I’m excited about coming back again in 2019 to headline, my 5th year there. See you in the fields.”

Rolo Tomassi add: “It’s a pleasure to return to play 2000 Trees. The festival continues to go from strength to strength in terms of the calibre of artists it attracts and it’s an honour to be included among them.”

Tickets for 2000 Trees 2019 are available from the official festival website, while a recap video from the 2018 festival can be found below.