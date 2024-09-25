Dead Daisies guitarist Doug Aldrich diagnosed with throat cancer

Guitarist Doug Aldrich has been diagnosed with throat cancer. The news comes just days after the former Dio, Whitesnake and Revolution Saints axeman finished a UK tour with the Dead Daisies at London's Shepherd's Bush Empire.

"Unfortunately Doug has been diagnosed with a treatable throat cancer and has to undergo surgery this week," say the band. "Moving forward, Doug will not be available for the next run, and subsequently longtime good friend and bandmate from the Whitesnake days, Reb Beach, will be filling in for the upcoming European dates.

"Please join us in wishing Doug all the best for a speedy recovery. We look forward to having him back on deck really soon."

Aldrich replaced Richard Fortus in the Dead Daisies in early 2016, when Fortus left to concentrate on his work with Guns N' Roses. Aldrich has since played on five Dead Daisies albums, Make Some Noise, Burn It Down, Holy Ground, Radiance and Light 'Em Up.

The Dead Daisies' European tour kicks off at the Metropool in Enschede, The Netherlands, on November 1, with support from Beasto Blanco and Mike Tramp. Full dates below.

The Dead Daisies: Light 'Em Up European Tour 2024

Nov 01: Enschede, Metropool, Netherlands

Nov 02: Sint Niklaas De Casino, Belgium

Nov 03: Hamburg Gruenspan, Germany

Nov 05: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany

Nov 06: Munich Technikum, Germany

Nov 08: Dordrecht Bibelot Poppodium, Netherlands

Nov 09: Bochum RuhrCongress, Germany

Nov 10: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Nov 11: Paris Élysée Montmartre, France

Nov 13: Prague Palac Akropolis, Czech Republic

Nov 15: Budapest Barba Negra, Hungary

Nov 16: Vienna Simm City, Austria

Nov 17: Frankfurt Gibson, Germany

Tickets are available via the Dead Daisies website.