The Dead Daisies: taut, vibrant rock that ticks every box

It’s a contender for Worst Album Cover Of The Year, but thankfully The Dead Daisies still sound inspired on sixth album Radiance, the follow-up to last year’s impressive Holy Ground, and their second album with Glenn Hughes fronting the heavy rock collective.

Naturally, there are songs about alchemy, vibrations and the cosmos, man. Yet this one has something of a darker complexion than its predecessor. The uplifting Face Your Fear sways with sonic might. Kiss The Sun rumbles along with a bottom-heavy production to die for.

Despite having had stints with Dio and Whitesnake, Doug Aldrich shows again that he’s one of the most underrated guitarists on the planet. His riffs on the title track are gigantic, some of his solos are sensational.

Masterfully crafted, this is taut, vibrant rock that ticks every box.