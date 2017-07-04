Dead Daisies celebrate July 4 with cover of We're An American Band

Supergroup The Dead Daisies have released a video for their cover version of Grand Funk Railroad’s 1973 hit We’re An American Band. The releases comes ahead of the band’s first North American headline tour, which kicks off in South Dakota on August 9 (full dates blow).

“My career as a musician has allowed me to travel around the world quite a few times to experience different lands and cultures,” says bassist Marco Mendoza. “Back in the USA we live with the abundance of life and freedom unequalled anywhere else and that’s a fact! On July 4 let’s fly the flag high and celebrate Independence Day and all it stands for! I for one am thankful and grateful to be able to live in the US OF A! The land of the free and the home of the brave! Viva la USA and Viva La Rock!”

“We first did American Band by Grand Funk Railroad for our troops in South Korea,” says singer John Corabi. “We wanted to bring a little bit of something “American” to our men and women in uniform, and give them a taste of home. So, what better way than a classic American tune by a legendary American band? The song went over so well we decided to keep playing it and subsequently recorded it for our Live and Louder album. Enjoy the Daisies version, the video, and your freedom the troops are fighting for on this celebration of our independence as a young, sovereign nation!”

“Hey Friends!” adds guitarist Doug Aldrich. “We are dropping a new song to celebrate the 4th of July. For me, I think it’s a time to remember and appreciate the freedom that all of our own countries provide for us. Stay strong and let the music move ya!”

The Dead Daisies gave spent the last month playing the European festival circuit, including shows at Sweden Rock, Download Festival and Hellfest.

Dead Daisies Tour Dates

Jul 05: Shibuya Club Quattro, Tokyo, Japan

Jul 06: Umeda Club Quattro, Osaka, Japan

Jul 12: Opera de Arame, Curitiba, Brazil

Jul 13: Carioca Club, Sao Paulo, Brazil

Jul 15: Vorterix, Buenos Aires City, Argentina

Jul 16: Vorterix Rosario, Santa Fe, Argentina

Jul 19: Club Chocolate, Santiago, Chile

Jul 21: El Plaza Condesa, Mexico City, Mexico

Aug 03: Woodstock Poland, Kostrzyn Nad Odra, Poland

Aug 09: The Full Throttle Saloon, Sturgis, SD

Aug 10: Arcada Theatre, Chicago, IL

Aug 11: The Shelter, Detroit, MI

Aug 12: Lee’s Palace, Toronto, ON

Aug 16: House of Independents, Asbury Park, NJ

Aug 17: Highline Ballroom, New York, NY

Aug 18: Rams Head Live, Baltimore, MD

Aug 19: Masquerade, Atlanta, GA

Aug 20: The Basement East, Nashville, TN

Aug 23: Gas Monkey, Dallas, TX

Aug 25: El Rey Theatre, Los Angeles, CA

Aug 26: House of Blues, San Diego, CA

Aug 27: Counts Vamp’d, Las Vegas, NV

Sep 01: The Easyriders Rodeo, Chillicothe, OH

Sep 02: The National H.O.G. Rally at the Harley-Davidson Museum Milwaukee, WI

The Answer / Dead Daisies live review - Electric Ballroom, London