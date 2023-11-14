David Jackson re-records Van der Graaf's Pioneers Over C for new album

Former Van der Graaf Generator saxophonist David Jackson has teamed up with Dutch visual sound artist René van Commenée and the pair will release a new album, Keep Your Lane, through Talking Elephant Records on February 2.

The new album will feature a new version of Van der Graaf's Pioneers Over c, orignally from the band's 1970 album H To He Who Am The Only One. Only ever performed live once by VdGG, the new version is entitled Pioneers Over c, 2023 and also features former Porcupine Tree bassist Colin Edwin.

The album's final track, Felona, draws from ideas Jackson and former band mate Peter Hammill devised for Italian band Le Orme for their 1973 English version of Felona e Sorona, which have been reworked especially for the new album.

Both musicians have been friends for many years, collaborating on live performances over the years and released a live CD, Batteries Included in 2003. Jackson also worked with van Commenée on his Mr Avarell project. Keep Your Lane is the first studio release from the pair.

The album also features guest appearances from Dorie Jackson, Jackson's daughter with whom he performs in Kaprekar's Constant, Andrew Keeling and John Ellis.