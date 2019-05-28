David Gilmour to release podcast series to mark guitar auction

Earlier this year, David Gilmour revealed he was putting 120 of his guitars up for auction to raise funds for his charitable foundation.

The collection was on display at Christie’s in King Street, London, in March, with a select number of the instruments then shown in Los Angeles earlier this month. They’ll go under the hammer in New York on June 20.

And to mark the sale, the former Pink Floyd vocalist and guitarist is to release a trio of podcasts which will begin this coming Friday (May 31).

Here are the episode details:

Episode 1: May 31 – The Black Strat

Gilmour speaks about the theft of Pink Floyd’s equipment in New Orleans in 1970 which lead to the purchase of the Black Strat at Manny’s music store on West 48th Street in New York. He also details some of the recordings on which it has it appeared and says, "It’s certainly earned its keep."

Episode 2: June 7 – The Wish You Were Here Martin Acoustics

Gilmour talks about and plays the 12 and six string Martin acoustic guitars that he wrote and recorded Wish You Were Here on and how yet again he was the victim of an opportunistic guitar thief.

Episode 3: June 14 – The White Strat

This episode details the history of the famous 0001 serial number Fender Stratocaster. “It is as good a Strat as I have ever played, it's beautiful. How do you improve on perfection?,’ asks Gilmour. He also demonstrates how it was the rhythm guitar on Another Brick In The Wall Part 2 and remarks on the current status of Pink Floyd.

Speaking previously about the sale, Gilmour said: “These guitars have been very good to me and many of them have gifted me pieces of music over the years.

“They have paid for themselves many times over, but it’s now time that they moved on. Guitars were made to be played and it is my wish that wherever they end up, they continue to give their owners the gift of music.

“By auctioning these guitars I hope that I can give some help where it is really needed and through my charitable foundation do some good in this world. It will be a wrench to see them go and perhaps one day I’ll have to track one or two of them down and buy them back!”

The David Gilmour podcast has been produced in association with Cup And Nuzzle.