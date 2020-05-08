David Gilmour streams Live At Pompeii tonight at 5pm

David Gilmour will screen Live At Pompeii this evening at 5pm as part of the YouTube Film Festival which has been taking place during lockdown.

Pink Floyd had been screening long-form movies as part of the festival during the same time slot, but there doesn't seem to be a Pink Floyd show scheduled for today so one can assume the Gilmour film will be taking their place or forms part of their over-all input to the festival.

Gilmour released Live at Pompeii in 2017. The show was filmed the previous year 45-years after Pink Floyd performed at the legendary site, which was captured in Adrian Maben's 1972 film. Gilmour's Live At Pompeii was voted best multi-media release that years by Prog Magazine writers.

Live At Pompeii screens tonight at 5pm via Gilmour's YouTube page.