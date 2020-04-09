David Gilmour, Marjana Semkina, Blackmore's Night and more streams today

With the cancellation of almost all live entertainment owing to the the worldwide Covid-19 outbreak many bands and artists are turning to the Internet to as an outlet for their creativity and to entertain their fanbase.

We're bringing you daily updates here too on the Prog website, pointing you in the direction of anything that's prog-friendly, on a daily basis (working with Chris Parkins' Virtual Prog Gigs Facebook page to highlight what's going on.

Marjana Semkina

The Iamthemorning singer will host a live session through her Instagram page at 4pm (BST)

Blackmore's Night

The Rainbow guitarist will be performing with wife Candice Night via News12's Facebook page at 8pm (BST)

David Gilmour

The Pink Floyd guitarist and his wife Polly Samson will be performing a selection of Leonard Cohen sings at Gilmour's Facebookpage at 8,30pm (BST)

The Cyberium

The Chicago-based prog metallers will be "playing two songs from our live Blu-Ray on every show, talking about the songs and answering your questions" at their Facebook page at 9pm (BST)

Jordan Rudess

And of course there'll be a brand new nightly piano meditation from the Dream Theater keyboard player this evening via his Facebook page at 9pm (BST)

Darsombra

The Baltimore heavy pysch band will be streaming live from their Facebook page at 10pm (BST)

If you know of any upcoming prog-friendly streams, please e-mail us at: prog@futurenet.com and we'll add you to our listings.

Stay safe and prog on