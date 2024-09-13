“I’d like to thank everyone who’s bought my new album and helped make it Number 1.” David Gilmour celebrates his third solo UK number one album with Luck And Strange

David Gilmour's new record Luck And Strange is the UK's new Number One album.



The album is becomes the third Gilmour solo album to top the UK charts, following 2006's On An Island and 2015's Rattle That Lock. The 78-year-old musician has also scored six number one albums in the UK with Pink Floyd.



Speaking exclusively to Official Charts, Gilmour responded to the news by saying, “I’d like to thank everyone who’s bought my new album, Luck And Strange, and helped to make it Number 1 in the Official Albums Chart.”

Reviewing the album for Prog, magazine editor Jerry Ewing stated, “As a fan, you always hope there’ll be more from your favourite artists, but, as the theme of this album explores, time doesn’t always work that way. Luck And Strange would stand as a fitting epitaph to his not inconsiderable talent. It’s a delight of an album.”



Earlier this week, Gilmour has shut down any suggestion that Pink Floyd might reunite to tour once more.

In the interview with ITV News, Gilmour says that anyone hoping to see the prog rock legends sharing a stage again should “dream on”.

He made the comment after being asked by ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar, “What do you say to this perpetual yearning for Pink Floyd to get back together?”



“I mean, it's not going to happen,” he continued. “There's only three people left and we're not talking and unlikely to. [Laughs] So it's not going to happen.”



Gilmour has also announced two special rehearsal performances in Brighton offering fans an exclusive preview of his forthcoming live shows.