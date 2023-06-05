The Internet has paired David Draiman with The Muppets for a Oohwa Mahna mash-up, and only the coldest, blackest hearts could fail to be tickled

By Paul Brannigan
published

Dj Cummerbund has gifted us a Disturbed vs The Snowths Mah Na Mah Na mash-up and we reckon 'DD' will love it

Muppets vs Disturbed
(Image credit: DJ Cummerbund YouTube)

Alongside mash-up maestro Bill McClintock, DJ Cummerbund is one of the most creative sonic scientists of the modern age, crashing together disparate artists and musical moments to create previously unimaginable melodic delights.  And the man has delivered once again.

The cunningly-titled Oohwa Mahna melds together David Draiman's iconic whoop from Down With The Sickness with iconic muppet Mahna Mahna and The Snowths, characters who have been part of the cultural landscape since they appeared on The Ed Sullivan Show back in 1969, with a guest appearance from Kermit The Frog and a cameo from Cummerbund regular Randy 'Macho Man' Savage for added LOLs.

The result is... well, you can probably hear it in your head already without clicking, tbh, but you know you want to.

If this has moved you to either laughter or a furious impotent rage, why not take another hit from the Cummerbund bong? Red Hot Chili Peppers vs Cake vs R.E.M. perhaps? Or Green Day vs Mariah Carey? Or Rob Zombie vs Lady Gaga? Don't say this hasn't made your day just that little more bearable, because we won't believe you.

Paul Brannigan
Paul Brannigan
Contributing Editor, Louder

A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.