This Red Hot Chili Peppers vs Cake vs R.E.M. mash-up is the best alt. rock anthem we've heard in months

Alongside the esteemed Bill McClintock, DJ Cummerbund is one of the most respected and imaginative mash-up maestros of the modern age. And he's just served up another banger.

Can't Stop The Distance cunningly welds together the Red Hot Chili Peppers By The Way-era single Can't Stop, with fellow Californians Cake's best known song The Distance, a hit single in both the US and UK in 1996.



And for extra flavour on what he describes as a "peppery little banger", Cummerbund has sneaked in a snippet of R.E.M.'s 1987 anthem It's the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine), and appearances by cult wrestler Randy 'Macho Man' Savage and - one for the Generation X Brits here - lovably mouthy '80s puppet Gordon The Gopher, TV presenter Phillip Schofield's sidekick when Holly Willoughby was still at nursery school.

The internet, or at least the section of humanity who subscribe to DJ Cummerbund's YouTube channel, are impressed:



Commentator Sam Animates writes: 'I'm a believer now. macho man is not dead. and neither is Elvis. They're partying with the dj making all this great music' while final_xion comments 'did not expect gordon the gopher to be in this. absolutely wild. goes hard as fuck, as per usual'

Listen to Can't Stop The Distance below:

As a DJ Cummerbund bonus, why not treat yourself to All I Want For September Is To Wake Up, a collision of Green Day's autumnal alarm call Wake Me Up When September Ends, Mariah Carey's evergreen Xmas banger All I Want For Christmas Is You and metal-loving, Metallica-riffing Strangers Things gumby Eddie Munson in one gloriously festive explosion of joy.